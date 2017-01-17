Aviation News: Jeppesen Teams with JA...

Aviation News: Jeppesen Teams with JAA-TO to Explore Offering European Aviation Training Programs

Jeppesen, a Boeing Company, and the Joint Aviation Authorities Training Organization have signed an initial Memorandum of Understanding to determine the potential for co-offering European-based aviation training programs. The agreement will look to integrate JAA TO expertise in multiple fields of aviation safety with Jeppesen's extensive pilot training, flight dispatch and licensing preparation capabilities.

Chicago, IL

