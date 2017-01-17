Aviation News: Jeppesen Teams with JAA-TO to Explore Offering European Aviation Training Programs
Jeppesen, a Boeing Company, and the Joint Aviation Authorities Training Organization have signed an initial Memorandum of Understanding to determine the potential for co-offering European-based aviation training programs. The agreement will look to integrate JAA TO expertise in multiple fields of aviation safety with Jeppesen's extensive pilot training, flight dispatch and licensing preparation capabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US levels sanctions against Russia over electio...
|Dec 31
|Battle Tested
|40
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win...
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC