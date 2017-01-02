ABLV Bank performed issue of employee shares
Riga, Latvia, 2017-01-02 12:38 CET -- On 29 December 2016, during the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of ABLV Bank, AS a decision was made to increase the bank's share capital with a special purpose by issuing 300 000 employee shares. Following the increase of the ABLV Bank, AS share capital, it equals EUR 38.3 million and is comprised of 34 470 000 registered voting shares and 3 830 000 employee shares.
