ABLV Bank performed issue of employee...

ABLV Bank performed issue of employee shares

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Riga, Latvia, 2017-01-02 12:38 CET -- On 29 December 2016, during the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of ABLV Bank, AS a decision was made to increase the bank's share capital with a special purpose by issuing 300 000 employee shares. Following the increase of the ABLV Bank, AS share capital, it equals EUR 38.3 million and is comprised of 34 470 000 registered voting shares and 3 830 000 employee shares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US levels sanctions against Russia over electio... Dec 31 Battle Tested 40
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,433 • Total comments across all topics: 277,547,873

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC