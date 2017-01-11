ABLV Bank, AS established affiliate c...

ABLV Bank, AS established affiliate company ABLV Corporate Finance, SIA

Riga, Latvia, 2017-01-11 10:08 CET -- New company is added to ABLV Group - ABLV Corporate Finance, SIA, which will offer professional assistance in arrangement and execution of capital raising transactions and companies purchase and sale transactions to existing and prospective clients of the group. ABLV Group has considerable experience in rendering services to corporate clients, including advice on business structuring, arrangement and performance of bond issues, as well as provision of similar services requiring involvement of highly qualified experts in this field.

