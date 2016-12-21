Worlda s Largest Rube Goldberg Machine

Wednesday Dec 21

The fine people of Riga, Latvia wanted to turn on their city's Christmas tree with a bang. So they assembled an overly-complicated machine that takes more than four minutes to turn on the tree's string of lights.

