World Record Rube Goldberg Contraptio...

World Record Rube Goldberg Contraption Lights Up Christmas Tree

Friday Dec 9 Read more: Neatorama

The municipal Christmas tree in Riga, Latvia, was switched on by a process that took 412 steps and ten minutes to complete. The video is much shorter because the part where they brewed coffee was condensed, and there may have been other shortcuts for the video.

Chicago, IL

