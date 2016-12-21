UPDATE 1-Latvian gas utility to set u...

UPDATE 1-Latvian gas utility to set up new transmission and storage firm

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Reuters

RIGA, Dec 22 Shareholders in Latvian gas utility Latvijas Gaze voted on Thursday to set up a new company, Conexus Baltic Grid, to operate the Baltic state's main gas pipelines and the region's only underground gas storage. The move is aimed at meeting European Union rules on separating gas sales from gas supplies and comes ahead of a market liberalisation in April that will end the monopoly on supply in Latvia held by Russia's Gazprom for decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
News Latvia, with a large minority of Russians, worr... (May '15) May '15 Cassandra_ 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,050 • Total comments across all topics: 277,354,982

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC