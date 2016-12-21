UPDATE 1-Latvian gas utility to set up new transmission and storage firm

RIGA, Dec 22 Shareholders in Latvian gas utility Latvijas Gaze voted on Thursday to set up a new company, Conexus Baltic Grid, to operate the Baltic state's main gas pipelines and the region's only underground gas storage. The move is aimed at meeting European Union rules on separating gas sales from gas supplies and comes ahead of a market liberalisation in April that will end the monopoly on supply in Latvia held by Russia's Gazprom for decades.

