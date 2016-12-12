The role of sector-leading corporations in the startup ecosystem

Large corporations have a number of contact points with startups, such as mentoring the creation of solutions, supplying technology, building distribution channels, as well as potentially involving startups in the development of new business directions and products for the corporation itself. Riga, 2016-12-12 10:22 CET -- Any idea needs resources to be brought to life and fertile soil for its development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.