The 12 most unsafe cities in Europe
And so Mercer, one of the world's largest HR consultancy firms, releases its Quality of Living Index each year, part of which ranks the safest cities to live and work in. It looked at data for the whole of 2015 so any recent terrorist attacks in Europe have not been accounted for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win...
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
|Latvia, with a large minority of Russians, worr... (May '15)
|May '15
|Cassandra_
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC