SIA ExpressCredit increases share cap...

SIA ExpressCredit increases share capital to 1,5 mio EUR

Friday Dec 30

On 29 December, 2016 SIA ExpressCredit shareholders meeting approved decision to increase share capital from 426 861 EUR to 1 500 000 mio EUR. Share capital was increased year's undistributed profits and making payment for shares in the amount of 200 000 EUR, keeping the same share proportion among current shareholders.

Chicago, IL

