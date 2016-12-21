Serbian PM cuts short Brussels trip a...

Serbian PM cuts short Brussels trip after row with Croatia over EU accession

Monday Dec 12

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic cut short a visit to Brussels on Monday after a row with Croatia, which Serbia says is blocking its progress towards European Union membership, Serbian news agency Tanjug reported. Serbia's Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic arrives to the meeting of heads of government Central and Eastern European countries and China in Riga, Latvia, November 5, 2016.

