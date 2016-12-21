Sen. Graham: Russia can expect hard-h...

Sen. Graham: Russia can expect hard-hitting sanctions

Wednesday Read more: Star Tribune

RIGA, Latvia - Sen. Lindsey Graham says "bi-partisan sanctions ... will hit Russia hard, particularly Putin as an individual." Graham says the U.S. Congress "will investigate the Russian involvement in our elections," but he didn't elaborate on possible sanctions.

Chicago, IL

