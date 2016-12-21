Rixport owners lodge claim against Latvia with international arbitration center
The owners of Rixport, the company that once planned to build an office and conference block next to Riga International Airport, have lodged a claim against Latvia with the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes in relation with their development plans at the airport, according to information available on the center's website.... Read more...
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Paper's Baltics Worldwide.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win...
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
|Latvia, with a large minority of Russians, worr... (May '15)
|May '15
|Cassandra_
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC