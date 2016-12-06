Notice on acquisition of own by SIA -...

Notice on acquisition of own by SIA - Acme Corporation" offer to purchase all outstanding bonds

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Notice on acquisition of own bonds by SIA - Acme Corporation" offer to purchase all outstanding bonds In accordance with the Regulation 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April, 2014, on market abuse and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC, Commission Implementation Regulation 2016/1055 of 29 June 2016 laying down implementing technical standards with regard to the technical means for appropriate public disclosure of inside information and for delaying the public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, the information disclosure rules of Nasdaq OMX Riga and Section 6.2 of SIA - Acme Corporation" Bond Prospectus of 29 June, 2010, as amended, on 06 December, 2016, the Issuer has ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
News Latvia, with a large minority of Russians, worr... (May '15) May '15 Cassandra_ 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,575 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,971

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC