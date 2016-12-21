More

Juris DimitersA' solo exhibition The CurtainA's Peek-a-boo is on show in the main building of the Latvian National Museum of Art in Riga. The solo exhibition, which is conceived as a retrospective of the artistA's more than 40 years of creative activity, presents the viewer with almost 350 works.

