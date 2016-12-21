Lawmakers eye Kremlin sanctions in Ba...

Lawmakers eye Kremlin sanctions in Baltics tour

U.S. lawmakers on a tour of Eastern Europe are promising hard-hitting sanctions against Russia if election tampering claims are proven, while President Obama is also vowing action against the Kremlin. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said lawmakers from both major political parties remain skeptical of denials by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

