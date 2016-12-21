Lawmakers eye Kremlin sanctions in Baltics tour
U.S. lawmakers on a tour of Eastern Europe are promising hard-hitting sanctions against Russia if election tampering claims are proven, while President Obama is also vowing action against the Kremlin. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said lawmakers from both major political parties remain skeptical of denials by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win...
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
|Latvia, with a large minority of Russians, worr... (May '15)
|May '15
|Cassandra_
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC