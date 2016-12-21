Latvia memorializes Christmas Battles on 2016 silver...
The Bank of Latvia recalls the World War I Christmas Battles in Latvia on a Proof 2016 silver a 5 coin. The coin is dedicated to the Latvian riflemen, heroes of the Christmas Battles, and their eternal contribution to the future.
