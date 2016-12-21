Ilham Aliyev: Heydar Aliyev's efforts helped Azerbaijan achieve true independence

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation including co-chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center - former Latvian President Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandria in Egypt Ismail Serageldin, and members of the center's Board of Trustees - former Serbian President Boris TadiA , former Bulgarian leader Petar Stoyanov, former Albanian President Rexhep Meidani, former Latvian President Valdis Zatlers and former President of Moldova Petru Lucinschi Dec. 12. President Aliyev thanked the guests for attending the ceremonies to commemorate the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

