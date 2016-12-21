Holocaust survivor, 91, to speak of ordeal in Germany
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Holocaust survivor Henny Simon of Colchester talks at her home Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, about her experiences during World War II being expelled by the Nazis from Hanover, Germany, and her hopes for her return trip to Hanover to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the expulsion. A photo album of Simon's that was saved by an aunt lies open with a photo of Simon as a teenager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win...
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
|Latvia, with a large minority of Russians, worr... (May '15)
|May '15
|Cassandra_
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC