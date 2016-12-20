FCMC accepts for further evaluation as - Latvijas Tilti" takeover bid
Financial and Capital Market Commission on December 19, 2016 has accepted for further processing application for AS "LATVIJAS TILTI" mandatory and final takeover bid by SIA "LNK " in accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market SIA "LNK " , registration number 40003000252, registration date June 17, 2003, legal adress: JA A a DaliA a Street 15, Riga, LV-1013, Latvia. On the day when prospectus of the takeover bid was signed the Offerer owned 635 763 shares of the Target company.
