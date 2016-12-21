Eesti Energia buys full holding in Valka CHP plant in Latvia
The Estonian state owned energy group Eesti Energia has bought the 10 percent holding in the energy company Enefit Power&Heat Valka previously held by the municipal government of the Latvian border town Valka and it now owns 100 percent of the company that runs a combined heat and power plant in Valka, Eesti Energia representative told BC.
