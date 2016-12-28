Construction contract in Latvia

On 28 December 2016, a consortium of SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and SIA Ostas Celtnieks have entered into a contract with Ventspils municipal company "Komunala Parvalde" to perform the construction works of Ventspils music school and concert hall located at Lielais Laukums, Ventspils. SIA "Merks" is a leading partner in the consortium with a share of 65%.

