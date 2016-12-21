CLAIR Gallery presents Halsman: Facet...

CLAIR Gallery presents Halsman: Facets and Faces

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Art Daily

Photographers who capture an iconic image are often confronted with a paradox: the celebration of a single photograph overshadows the entirety of an artistic oeuvre. Yet what happens in those rare situations when a single photographer is responsible for scores of iconic images? This question is explored by the Halsman: Facets and Faces exhibition.

