Centenary celebrations to cost Latvia...

Centenary celebrations to cost Latvia around EUR 60 million

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: City Paper's Baltics Worldwide

The total cost of the various events marking the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Latvia in 2017-2021 may amount to EUR 59,075,947, according to the Culture Ministry's report on the 100th anniversary celebrations plan for 2017-2021 that the government will review next week, writes LETA.... Read more...

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Paper's Baltics Worldwide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
News Latvia, with a large minority of Russians, worr... (May '15) May '15 Cassandra_ 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,575 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,009

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC