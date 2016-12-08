Baltic Politician Believes Relations ...

Baltic Politician Believes Relations With Putin, or His Successor, Will Never Improve

Despite kind words exchanged by Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, relations between Moscow and the West will never improve while the Russian president remains in office or even immediately following his departure, according to one politician from the Baltics, the region considered by many observers to be Russia's next target for meddling. "I don't see that there will be changing relations with the West and Russia, either under Putin" or the next Russian president, said Latvian politician Martins Bondars, who visited D.C. this week with other delegates from the Baltic states to meet with senior lawmakers on Capitol Hill about how the U.S. during Trump's administration will help defend Europe and its NATO partners.

