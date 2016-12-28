Baltic DH8D at Riga on Dec 28th 2016, unsafe gear
An Air Baltic de Havilland Dash 8-400, registration YL-BBT performing flight BT-136 from Copenhagen to Riga with 64 passengers and 4 crew, was on final approach to Riga's runway 36 when the crew initiated a go-around reporting a gear indication. The aircraft entered a hold while the crew was working the checklists successfully extending and locking all gear.
