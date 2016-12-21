Attention Dictators: The New Most Opu...

Attention Dictators: The New Most Opulent Vehicle In The World Has Arrived

Wednesday Dec 21

Everyone's favorite crazy Latvian is back , and he's riding up in a 1600 HP gold-plated armored monster of an SUV filled with dead alligator skins, because that's exactly what he does. Yes, finally, the new DARTZ Black Alligator has been revealed, and I'm pretty sure nobody will be disappointed.

Chicago, IL

