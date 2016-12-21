Attention Dictators: The New Most Opulent Vehicle In The World Has Arrived
Everyone's favorite crazy Latvian is back , and he's riding up in a 1600 HP gold-plated armored monster of an SUV filled with dead alligator skins, because that's exactly what he does. Yes, finally, the new DARTZ Black Alligator has been revealed, and I'm pretty sure nobody will be disappointed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win...
|Nov '16
|Nenad Stevovic
|1
|Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Steve Skulte
|1
|How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|uther pendragon
|3
|VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|HNC
|3
|EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15)
|May '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|4
|Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15)
|May '15
|xss test
|1
|Latvia, with a large minority of Russians, worr... (May '15)
|May '15
|Cassandra_
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC