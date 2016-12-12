ABLV Bank will redeem subordinated bond issue before maturity
Riga, Latvia, 2016-12-12 07:34 CET -- ABLV Bank decided to perform premature redemption of the subordinated bond issue that took place in 2011. On 22 December 2016, the bond issue ABLV SUB EUR 221221 will be redeemed in full at the price of 100% of the face value.
