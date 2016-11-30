'We are poorer for the things you are...

'We are poorer for the things you are looking at in these pictures'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: The Washington Post

A radar facility mid-demolition on the Canadian border in far northwestern North Dakota. The radar site was once a regional hub of the Pinetree Line, the southernmost line of early warning radar stations charged with watching for a Soviet air attack coming over the north pole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Interview: Riga "16+1" summit continues win-win... Nov '16 Nenad Stevovic 1
News Latvia bans sales of energy drinks to under-18s (Jun '16) Jun '16 Steve Skulte 1
News How my grandmother's chutzpah helped Sugihara r... (Apr '16) Apr '16 uther pendragon 3
News VIDEO: The West Isn't Out to Save Ukraine; It's... (Jun '15) Jun '15 HNC 3
News EU not sure where Ukrainian 'Frankenstein monst... (May '15) May '15 FASCIST Ukraine 4
News Fastest cargo train linking China, Europe to ad... (May '15) May '15 xss test 1
News Latvia, with a large minority of Russians, worr... (May '15) May '15 Cassandra_ 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,575 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,027

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC