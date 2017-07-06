Laos to order closure of foreign clinics

The Healthcare Department under the Lao Ministry of Health will order the closure of foreign-owned clinics when their professional Lao medical licences expire in 2017. The ministry had ordered the closure of the clinics by the end of 2015, but it decided to extend the licensing period in the interests of promoting friendly diplomatic relations, Chanphomma Vongsamphanh, director of the department, was quoted by local daily Vientiane Times as saying on Thursday.

