VN helps boost Lao workers' skills
COOPERATION between Vietnamese and Lao officials has helped to develop labour skills in Laos, while protecting workers' benefits and advancing the special solidarity between the two countries, a Lao minister says. The Minister of Labour and Social Welfare, Khampheng Saysompheng, made the remarks at a press conference in Vientiane to mark the strong ties between the two countries in the Labour field as the nations' prepare to celebrate the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Friendship and Cooperation Treaty.
