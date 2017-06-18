They were smokejumpers when the CIA s...

They were smokejumpers when the CIA sent them to Laos. They came back in caskets.

David W. Bevan, a smokejumper-turned-CIA-operative, was one of five men killed in an Air America plane crash on Aug. 13, 1961, in Laos. Bevan, along with two other agency operatives on the flight, were awarded stars on the CIA's Memorial Wall in May. Their families didn't know they were in Laos, and didn't know that they'd started working for the CIA in addition to their jobs with the U.S. Forest Service.

