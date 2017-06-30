Thai, Lao ad agencies to set up joint venture

THAILAND'S Plan B Media and Laos' Panyathip Advertising have agreed to invest US$2.8 million in a joint venture to spur expansion in the advertising business in Laos and the broader Asean region. A memorandum of understanding for the creation of Panyathip Plan B Media Company has been signed in Vientiane by Panyathip Advertising president Sayasone Panyathip and Plan B Media chief executive Palin Lojanagosin.

