Thai, Lao ad agencies to set up joint...

Thai, Lao ad agencies to set up joint venture

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: The Nation

THAILAND'S Plan B Media and Laos' Panyathip Advertising have agreed to invest US$2.8 million in a joint venture to spur expansion in the advertising business in Laos and the broader Asean region. A memorandum of understanding for the creation of Panyathip Plan B Media Company has been signed in Vientiane by Panyathip Advertising president Sayasone Panyathip and Plan B Media chief executive Palin Lojanagosin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16) Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16) Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,675 • Total comments across all topics: 282,184,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC