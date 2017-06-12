Thai brands showcasing in Vientiane

Thai brands showcasing in Vientiane

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: The Nation

The second annual "Top Thai Brands" fair began on Wednesday featuring products as well as services from Thailand at the Lao International Trade Exhibition and Convention Centre in Vientiane. The five-day event was organised by the International Trade Promotion Department of the Thai Ministry of Commerce together with the Trade Promotion and Production Development Department under the Laotian Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16) Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16) Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,262 • Total comments across all topics: 281,719,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC