Thai brands showcasing in Vientiane
The second annual "Top Thai Brands" fair began on Wednesday featuring products as well as services from Thailand at the Lao International Trade Exhibition and Convention Centre in Vientiane. The five-day event was organised by the International Trade Promotion Department of the Thai Ministry of Commerce together with the Trade Promotion and Production Development Department under the Laotian Ministry of Industry and Commerce.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
