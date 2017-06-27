Rights Groups Call for International ...

Rights Groups Call for International Community to Press Laos on Jailed Activists

Human rights groups say the international community, including the United Nations, needs to press Lao authorities on human rights issues. The calls come amid a string of harsh jail terms handed down by Lao courts against critics of the Communist government.

