Pak Beng dam project riles locals

Pak Beng dam project riles locals

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Bangkok Post

Environmental activists will petition the Administrative Court Thursday to help in their protest against the new Pak Beng dam project on the Mekong River in Laos, which could bring both ecological and economic impacts to the region. They want the court to encourage state agencies, particularly the Thai National Mekong Committee, to carefully consider the project before lending it their support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16) Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16) Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,401 • Total comments across all topics: 281,656,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC