New Laotian cardinal was imprisoned for 3 years

Read more: Catholic World News

One of the new cardinals created by Pope Francis in the June 28 consistory was imprisoned by his nation's Communist regime for three years. Cardinal Louis-Marie Ling Mangkhanekhoun, apostolic vicar of Pakse, Laos, preached the Gospel in small villages and prisons without government permission.

Chicago, IL

