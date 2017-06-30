New Laotian cardinal was imprisoned for 3 years
One of the new cardinals created by Pope Francis in the June 28 consistory was imprisoned by his nation's Communist regime for three years. Cardinal Louis-Marie Ling Mangkhanekhoun, apostolic vicar of Pakse, Laos, preached the Gospel in small villages and prisons without government permission.
