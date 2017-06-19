Mukdahan envisions border bonanza
Thailand plans to promote the northeastern city of Mukdahan to be a trading and logistics centre of Asean, expecting to pour investment into infrastructure in the province to help increase annual border trade to 200 billion baht by 2019. Mukdahan governor Sorasit Ritsorakai said the area is in a perfect location to make use of the East-West Economic Corridor that links Myanmar's Myawaddy city through Tak and Mukdahan in Thailand to Laos's Savannakhet and eventually Vietnam, passing by millions of people along the route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC