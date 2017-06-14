More Lao population join blood donati...

More Lao population join blood donation, yet still below target: WHO

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Only about 0.6 percent of Lao population has joined blood donation, below the World Health Organization target of one percent of the population donating blood, the WHO said on Wednesday. The number of blood units available has increased from 36,653 in 2015 to 40,454 units in 2016 in the Southeast Asian country but it is still not yet enough for patient needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16) Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16) Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,509 • Total comments across all topics: 281,770,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC