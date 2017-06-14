More Lao population join blood donation, yet still below target: WHO
Only about 0.6 percent of Lao population has joined blood donation, below the World Health Organization target of one percent of the population donating blood, the WHO said on Wednesday. The number of blood units available has increased from 36,653 in 2015 to 40,454 units in 2016 in the Southeast Asian country but it is still not yet enough for patient needs.
