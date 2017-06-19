MICE roadshow highlights Thailand-Lao...

MICE roadshow highlights Thailand-Laos synergies

Thursday Jun 22

A TOTAL OF 11,274 meeting, incentive, conference and exhibition travellers crossed from Laos to Thailand in 2016, an increase of 38.18 per cent over the previous year. These figures were revealed at the "Thailand MICE Roadshow Laos" on Tuesday, which was jointly held by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau and the Lao Association of Travel Agencies in Vientiane.

Chicago, IL

