Laos to build single map to improve natural resource management

Government and private sector representatives of Laos and Thailand on Tuesday exchanged information on using a geographic information system to build a single map for improved natural resources management. One map via geographic information system will benefit natural resources management while saving time and budget resources for investment on information surveys and mapping.

