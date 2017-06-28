Laos-Thailand railway extension construction to begin shortly

Construction of the Laos-Thailand railway extension linking the existing outer suburban station to central Vientiane capital of Laos is expected to begin at the end of this year or early next year after the project was suspended in 2011, according to Lao Ministry of Public Works and Transport on Tuesday. Deputy Director General of the Lao Railway Department under the Ministry Sonesack N. Nhansana told local daily Vientiane Times that authorities in charge are working toward organizing a bidding process to seek a consultant firm and contractor to carry out construction at the expected date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.