Laos-Thailand railway extension const...

Laos-Thailand railway extension construction to begin shortly

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Construction of the Laos-Thailand railway extension linking the existing outer suburban station to central Vientiane capital of Laos is expected to begin at the end of this year or early next year after the project was suspended in 2011, according to Lao Ministry of Public Works and Transport on Tuesday. Deputy Director General of the Lao Railway Department under the Ministry Sonesack N. Nhansana told local daily Vientiane Times that authorities in charge are working toward organizing a bidding process to seek a consultant firm and contractor to carry out construction at the expected date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16) Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16) Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,733 • Total comments across all topics: 282,081,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC