Laos, Thailand exchange knowledge on precursor chemicals

Prevention and control in the import-export of precursor chemicals and equipment for narcotics processing will help reduce illegal narcotics production in Laos, according to the Drug Control Bureau. The Drug Control Bureau under the Ministry of Public Security has been cooperating with both local and foreign partners, especially in the Golden Triangle area, in controlling the import and export of precursor chemicals to prevent the chemicals use in illegal narcotics processing.

