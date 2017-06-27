Laos seeks to further collaborate with EU
A high-ranking Lao official has confirmed the country's willingness of further collaboration with the European Union during an event celebrating 20 years of their cooperation, Lao News Agency reported Tuesday. At the event, Souphanh Keomixay, Lao minister of planning and investment, said: "The EU has been a long standing partner with the Lao People's Democratic Republic since 1997 and we look forward to our continuous collaboration under the framework of the 8th national socio-economic development plan and the achievement of the sustainable development goals."
