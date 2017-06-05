Laos provides clarifications on Mekong dam to river commission
Local consultations among the Mekong countries have including ongoing efforts to address the issues of backwater effects on Thailand, sediment transport, fish migration, and navigation lock, according to the Mekong River Commission . The MRC Secretariat has organised on June 19 the 3rd Joint Committee Working Group for Pak Beng Hydropower Project Prior Consultation Process in Vientiane, ahead of the upcoming joint committee special session.
