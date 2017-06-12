Laos and Pakistan impress at Yunnan fai
Laos and Pakistan stole the show at the 2017 South and Southeast Asia Commodity Expo and Investment Fair here as China deepened its One Belt and One Road initiative with the region. The fair took place from June 1318 at 17 exhibition halls with 8,000 stands that included special themes for Pakistan, Laos, South Asia and Asean.
