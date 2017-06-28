Lao gov't, partners discuss priorities for trade, private sector development

Lao government officials and development partners met Wednesday in capital Vientiane to discuss medium term priorities for trade and private sector development in the country. Held by the Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the 11th Trade and Private Sector Working Group saw the attendance of more than 100 participants with the chair of Lao Minister of Industry and Commerce Khemmani Pholsena and co-chair of European Union's Ambassador Leo Faber and German Ambassador to Laos Michael Grau.

