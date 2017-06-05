Japan, Laos PMs meet in Tokyo to talk development
Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, right, poses with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe prior to a meeting at Akasaka Palace state guesthouse in Tokyo, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisolith met Wednesday in Tokyo to discuss implementation of a plan to spur development in Laos and other issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC