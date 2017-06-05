Japan, Laos PMs meet in Tokyo to talk development

Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, right, poses with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe prior to a meeting at Akasaka Palace state guesthouse in Tokyo, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisolith met Wednesday in Tokyo to discuss implementation of a plan to spur development in Laos and other issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.