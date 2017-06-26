Hydro dams pace alarming

Hydro dams pace alarming

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Bangkok Post

The inter-governmental consultation on the Pak Beng project, the third hydroelectric dam planned to be built on the Mekong River in Laos, tells us a lot about the future of dam building on this mighty international waterway. At the end of their "prior consultation" on Monday in Vientiane, high-ranking officials from Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam did not voice outright opposition against the Lao project in the same way some did when they discussed the first project six years before.

