GE opens Laos office, its 10th in Southeast Asia

Expanding its presence in Southeast Asia, General Electric recently opened an office in Laos, in the Vientiane Centre on the capital's Khouvieng Road. GE president and chief executive Wouter Van Wersch noted at the opening that Laos was one of the fastest-developing members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, with a projected economic growth rate topping 7 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.