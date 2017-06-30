Feature: Belt and Road Initiative, Ch...

Feature: Belt and Road Initiative, China-Laos railway inspire Lao singer's latest hit song

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

"Belt and Road, listen as I say, working together for prosperity. Belt and Road links you and me, overcoming obstacles may they be big or small..." Lao singer Athisack Rattanavong sang to Xinhua reporters, showcasing his hit "Belt and Road" in his unique husky voice at a coffee bar in Vientiane recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16) Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16) Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,238 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC