Feature: Belt and Road Initiative, China-Laos railway inspire Lao singer's latest hit song
"Belt and Road, listen as I say, working together for prosperity. Belt and Road links you and me, overcoming obstacles may they be big or small..." Lao singer Athisack Rattanavong sang to Xinhua reporters, showcasing his hit "Belt and Road" in his unique husky voice at a coffee bar in Vientiane recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC